Riverdance 25th anniversary tour is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from March 16 to 18 next year, so make sure you get your tickets.

25 years ago this week, on April 30, 1994, Riverdance burst onto the world stage as part of the ground-breaking production at the Eurovision Song Contest, electrifying the thousands present in Dublin’s Point Theatre and 300 million TV viewers.

Conceived by producer Moya Doherty, with music composed by Bill Whelan and choreography by Michael Flatley, Jean Butler and Mavis Ascott, in just seven minutes, Riverdance changed the face of Irish dance forever.

Moya Doherty said: “Just as my life changed with Eurovision 1994 so the cultural image of Ireland was also transformed. Irish culture, expressed in this case through dance and music, and as part of a wider, cultural awakening, took its place with confidence on the world stage.

“The UK was the very first place visited by the show which emerged from that Eurovision moment. Now, after a 25-year journey, I am delighted that it should be the UK that Riverdance returns to next year”.

This seven-minute routine was expanded by producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan, into a full show with a score composed by Bill Whelan.

25 years on from that seminal moment, the show has become a beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Since its debut, more than three billion people worldwide have seen Riverdance on TV.

Riverdance: the New 25th Anniversary Production catapults the show into the 21st century, completely immersing audiences in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

Tickets are £37.50 - £53. You can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another entertainment story.

Photo credit: Andy Paradise