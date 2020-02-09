Rob Brydon, Jack Dee, Milton Jones and Ardal O’Hanlon head for Derbyshire theatre

A star-studded spring season guarantees to put a smile on the faces of audiences at Buxton Opera House.

Ardal O’Hanlon, star of Death in Paradise and Father Ted, kicks off the comedy with his new stand-up creation The Showing Off Must Go On, at the Opera House on March 7.

Milton Jones, a regular on Mock the Week, brings his show His Milton: Impossible to Buxton on March 8.

Television’s deadpan comedian Jack Dee is at the Opera House on April 2, Rob Brydon mixes music and mirth on April 25, Dave Spikey is in Buxton on April 30 and Ed Byrne ponders the responsibility of fatherhood on May 15.

Ross Noble on May 17, Tim Vine on May 21 and Gyles Brandreth on July 26 will keep audiences laughing throughout the first half of 2020.

To buy tickets, call 01298 72190 or book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Jack Dee.

Milton Jones. Photo by Aemen Sukkar at Jiksaw.