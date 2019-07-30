Rock and roll hit show That’ll Be The Day is back at Royal Concert Hall this weekend

That’ll Be The Day returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on August 2.

Back by popular demand, get ready to party as the UK’s favourite rock and roll variety production returns with another brand new show.

Featuring live music performances, this hugely entertaining rock and roll spectacular blends classic gold hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with bags of hilarious comedy.

Celebrating an entire era of timeless nostalgia, the production is well-known for its ability to make audiences return time and time again for a new experience.

Now in its 33rd year of consecutive national touring, That’ll Be The Day is living proof that rock ‘n’ roll will never die.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

Photo by Ian Richards