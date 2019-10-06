Royal Opera House production of Don Giovanni is beamed live to Chesterfield and Derby

Mozart’s exciting opera Don Giovanni will be beamed live from the Royal Opera House to Cineworld Chesterfield and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

The fast-moving tragi-comedy about a master seducer screens to the cinemas on Tuesday, October 8, at 6.45pm.

Complex characters, gripping drama and glorious meldies, from Don Giovanni’s exuberant Champagne Aria to Don Ottavio’s tender expression of love Dalla sua pace, feature in the production.

The anti-hero Don Giovanni is sung by Royal Opera favourite Erwin Schrott. The cast also features Roberto Tagliavini as Leporello, Malin Bystrom as Dionna Anna, Daniel Behle as Don Ottavio, Christine Rice as Donna Elvira, Louise Alder as Zerlina, Leon Kosavic as Masetto and Peter Magoulas as the Commendatore.

There will be an encore showing on Sunday, October 13, at 2pm in the Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth.

For more details, go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas.

READ MORE: Here’s how to get tickets for Download festival.