Russell 'The Voice' Watson celebrates 20th anniversary of hit album at concerts in Buxton and Nottingham

Singing sensation Russell Watson will be touring this year to mark the 20th anniversary of his smash-hit album The Voice which established the tenor as one of Britain’s most popular classical stars.

He will perform at Buxton Opera House on April 28 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 11.

The Voice entered the Official British Classical Album Charts at number one, becoming the biggest selling classical album of 2000. Russell’s debut album won Album of the Year at the Classical BRIT Awards in both 2001 and 2002 and also collected awards for Best-Selling Debut Album in 2001 and Best-Selling Album in 2002.

Russell said: “I can’t believe that this year will be my 20th anniversary since my debut album The Voice reached Number 1! All of you made this and everything that followed possible, thankful to be able to celebrate with you.”

He will be joined by his band for an intimate show at Buxton Opera House.

During the autumn tour, he will be joined live on stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall by a 33-piece orchestra and choir to perform some of his most loved songs and career highlights from the past two decades.

Now 53, Russell began singing in working men’s clubs in the north-west to support his family. A secretary at a club in Wigan suggested that he perform Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, which proved a turning point for Russell who never trained as a classical singer. He captured the attention of a wider public when he performed songs at prestigious rugby and football finals.

Following the release of six albums, Russell’s career was put on hold for a couple of years when he was diagnosed in 2006 as having a brain tumour which required surgery.

Details: Buxton tickets from £42.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; Nottingham tickets from £24.50. Call 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

