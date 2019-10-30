Russell Watson announces Buxton show - here’s how to get tickets this week

Star tenor Russell Watson will sing in Buxton in spring 2020 with tickets going on sale this week. He will tour with his band to the town’s Opera House on April 28 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his chart-topping album The Voice. The concert will feature some of his most loved songs and career highlights from the past two decades.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1, at 10am. Call 01208 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk, www.raymondgubbay.co.uk and national ticket hotline: 0844 847 2319 (booking fees apply) – 0844 calls will cost seven pence per minute plus your network access charge.