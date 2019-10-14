Russell Watson tickets go on general sale on Friday to see Royal Concert Hall show next year

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 18, to see the show Russell Watson: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Voice at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year.

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 3pm.

Singing sensation Russell Watson will performs a spectacular concert of career highlights.

Russell will be joined live on stage by a harmonious choir and 33-piece orchestra to celebrate 20 years since his debut album The Voice was released. It’s an evening not to be missed.

Tickets are priced at £24.50 - £56.50.

For more, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

