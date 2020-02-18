Russian State Opera tour new production of Aida to Chesterfield and Buxton

Derbyshire theatres will host the Russian State Opera’s new production of Verdi’s melodic masterpiece Aida.

Aida will be performed at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Monday, February 24, and Buxton Opera House welcomes Aida on Sunday, April 5.

This love story set against the backdrop of war is played out o n stage amid sumptuous sets.

The princess of Ethiopia (Aida) falls in love with the Egyptian General (Radames) and he is also besotted by her. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country.

Aida is a gripping love story that will keep you on the edge of your seats until the very end.

Aria such as ‘Se quel Guerrier io fossi!’ sung by Radames in the first act is one of the most famous arias of the operatic world. The most powerful melody comes in the second part of the opera in the form of Triumphal March to highlight victory.

Aida presented by the Russian State Opera.

The production will be accompanied by a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

A deeply moving opera overflowing with emotion and containing moments of despair and uncertainty. Aida is an unforgettable, inspiring experience.

Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts Ltd, who has co-ordinated the UK tour, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces.

“With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price, all without sacrificing quality.

“So, it is very close to my heart to continue working with theatres all over the UK to deliver top quality productions every year and make new converts wherever we go.

“No experience is needed to enjoy these classics. Our sets and costume designs, as well as the informative programmes make the productions very accessible and most of all, enjoyable. For opera, English surtitles make it easy to follow the story as you listen to the performance sung in its original language.”

The Russian State Opera’s performances of Aida in the UK follow the company’s successful season of Madama Butterfly, Carmen and La Traviata last year.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £33.40. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Buxton from £28, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Both performances start at 7.30pm.

