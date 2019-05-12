Samantha Womack to star in smash hit The Girl On The Train at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this month

Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack heads the cast of a popular touring version of The Girl On The Train, coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 20 to 25.

The gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film, has been breaking box office records and playing to packed houses since it opened in Milton Keynes in January.

Samantha plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Paula Hawkins said after watching the show: “Sam was amazing. You could literally hear a pin drop. Everyone was holding their breath.”

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in television, film and theatre. She is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1’s EastEnders.

Samantha added: “I am absolutely loving playing Rachel in The Girl on the Train. She’s such an interesting character to play, and we’ve had a brilliant reception from our audiences who have been gripped by her story.”

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photos by Manuel Harlan