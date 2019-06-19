See bands galore at Long Eaton carnival event this Saturday

Long Eaton’s annual carnival brings you nine popular bands on one stage in a free event that forms part of the celebrations on Saturday, June 22, running from 1pm-10pm.
There will also be food and a bar.
All this is taking place in the music marquee on the West Park showground, behind West Park Leisure Centre.
In addition to the music, there will be plenty of other things to do including fair ground rides, dance displays, stalls and lots more for a great family day out.
The running order for the bands is:
Warren Ireland at 1pm
Brian Stone at 2pm
Darwin’s Rejects at 3pm
Spam at 4pm
3 Stone Monkey at 5pm
2 Guitars Clash at 6pm
The Acclaimers at 7pm
Verbal Warning (pictured) at 8pm
Subculture at 9pm
Click here for more on the carnival.
