See football star Roy Keane at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Former Nottingham Forest legend Roy Keane will pay a visit to the city’s Royal Concert Hall on July 17.

An Audience With Roy Keane will see the football great on stage for a ‘live and unscripted’ interview, followed by an audience Q&A.

Platinum and gold tickets holders will have the opportunity to meet their hero before the show.

Having started his career at Cobh Ramblers, Keane was signed by Forest manager Brian Clough in 1990 at the age of 19. He spent three years at the City Ground, when he moved to Manchester United.

Roy Keane is the joint most successful Irish footballer of all time, having won 19 major trophies, 17 of which came at Manchester United in his club career.

