See Marvel Universe Live! at Nottingham and Sheffield venues later this year

Marvel Universe Live! can be seen at both Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from September 18 to 22 and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena from October 10 to 13.

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into Nottingham and Sheffield later this year as Marvel Universe LIVE! returns with a brand-new show.

In this all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel fans can see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure.

With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe in a show unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin.

The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!.

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers

of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”

Click here for more.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.