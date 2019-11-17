See New Years Day performing soon at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

New Years Day will be in action at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 25.

Formed in Orange County, California, New Years Day shook the scene with their Century Media debut, Victim to Villain, in 2013, featuring their breakout single Angel Eyes.

The five-piece have since cemented their place in the heavy music landscape with their releases and shows and critically-acclaimed Malevolence full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube.

The band has become the most visually-captivating group in modern rock, playing for millions of fans around the world.

For more on the forthcoming gig, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more of our stories.