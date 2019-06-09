See Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra in stunning surroundings of Southwell Minster

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer concert to round off a busy season takes place in Southwell Minster on Saturday, June 22, starting at 7.30pm.

Mark Heron will be conducting a concert of romantic music by Elgar and Wagner.

Richard Wagner wrote his short tone poem Siegfried Idyll as a birthday present for his wife and it was never intended to be published, but it has become a popular concert item.

This intimate and delicate piece of music was performed by a small group of musicians in Wagner’s home, early in the morning, to awaken his wife on Christmas Day 1870.

Elgar’s Second Symphony is a large scale work but is more subtle and personal than the First Symphony, which had secured so many performances two years earlier.

The music ranges over a huge spread of emotions, anger and joy, sadness and peace, darkness and light, before finally coming to rest in absolute serenity.

It is a wonderful musical journey that Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra would love to share with you.

Tickets (unreserved seating) are front Nave £16, back nave/side aisles £12, student/child £5 (one child free per paying adult) and they will be available on the door (cash only), from the Cathedral

Shop 01636 812933 or online from priorbooking.com or ticketsource.co.uk

You can also click here for more details. Refreshments are available at the interval.

Click here or click here for other music stories.