Stiff Little Fingers bring their 2020 tour to Nottingham’s Rock City venue on March 24.

The legendary Northern Irish punk rock act will have support from The Professionals and TV Smith at their gigs on the tour.

Formed in 1977 in Belfast, Stiff Little Fingers were among the pioneers of punk, helping to bring in a new era of music and they’re still keeping that spirit alive 43 years on.

