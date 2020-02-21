See rising comedy star Jayde Adams in Nottingham

Don't miss the chance to see multi-award winning comedian Jayde Adams when her debut UK tour comes to Nottingham soon.

She is performing hit show The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face at Nottingham Nonsuch Studios on March 4.

Jayde is the host of Channel 4’s new high-concept food show Crazy Delicious and she released her debut stand-up special Serious Black Jumper on Amazon Prime in January.

The Bristolian comic has been described as “one of the most important comedy voices of her time” and her new show, which delves into what it means to be a feminist, received 15 five and four star reviews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A regular on our screens, Jayde recently featured on Roast Battle, Live At The Comedy Store, The Chris Ramsey Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and more.

