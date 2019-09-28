See sharp solo show Five Years at Derby Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse

The touring show Five Years can be seen at Derby Theatre on October 5 and Nottingham Playhouse on October 8.

Based on writer and performer Neal Pike’s memories of life at a special educational needs (SEN) school, Five Years uses poetry, storytelling and direct address to explore an adolescence shaped by being marked ‘disabled’ owing to his stutter.

Directed by Matt Miller, this sharp, subtle and brutally human solo show questions the limited expectations others had for a child with a stutter. Five Years is a work about refusing to conform to those

ideas, reaching for a life beyond the one teachers and parents had planned for him.

Call the box office on 0115 94195419 or click here.

Photo by Chris Bishop (picturesbybish)