See stand-up ace Stewart Francis in Derby and Sheffield on his farewell tour

Catch stand-up legend Stewart Francis on his epic Into The Punset tour when he performs at Sheffield Memorial Hall on October 10 and Derby Theatre on October 30.

This is no ordinary tour, however, for it is, sadly, his very last (well, as a stand-up comedian anyway).

Into The Punset sees Stewart hold back the tears as he says goodbye to the good show-goers who have made his job such great fun over the last decade or so.

But as a fully-paid up comedian, who takes his vocation very seriously to boot, through the tears is a constant desire to arouse boundless joy in his audience. So expect some tears, yes, but more to the point expect the veritable barrel of laughs that can be expected of a punmaster of Stewart Francis’s calibre.

