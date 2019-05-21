See Texan ace Carson McHone in Nottingham and Sheffield gigs

All the way from Austin, Texas, Carson McHone will be performing live at The Maze in Nottingham on May 26 and Cafe #9 in Sheffield on May 27.

The handful of UK dates with her full backing band follow the release of Carson’s critically acclaimed new album Carousel, which was named by Rolling Stone as one of the Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018 following its US release in 2018.

Years before Rolling Stone was praising Carson McHone’s rule-breaking roots music, she played weeknights in local bars, keeping dancers dancing and drinkers drinking.

With her 21st birthday still in the distance, Carson entertained late-night crowds bearing witness to the good times and bad decisions that fill a busy bar. It was a rare, raw education. She pumped her music full of details from an early adulthood spent in the company of the heartbroken and high-toleranced.

“I was a kid when I landed those residencies,” she says of her days at The Hole in The Wall, where she began playing Friday happy hour as a 16-year-old, and The White Horse, where she eventually took over the coveted Thursday night residency. “I wasn’t even old enough to be in those bars and they became a home to me. It’s a dark thing when a bar becomes your home.”

