See The Guilty Feminist live on stage at Royal Concert Hall

The Guilty Feminist Live can be seen at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on May 31.

The Guilty Feminist podcast has become a comedy phenomenon with more than 50 million downloads since it launched in late 2016.

Comedian Deborah Frances-White (pictured) and her guests discuss things which all 21st century feminists agree on - while confessing the insecurities, hypocrisies and fears which undermine those noble goals.

For this special touring version of the show, Deborah will be joined by some of your favourite comedians, guests and musicians from the podcast for a celebration, and a conversation about what remains to be done.

Expect laughs, excitement, tears and spectacle as only The Guilty Feminist can provide.

For more, click here or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

