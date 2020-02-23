See top comic Simon Evans in latest Nottingham visit

Simon Evans will be performing his latest stand-up show at Nottingham Glee Club on March 12.

Following on from the acclaim heaped on Genius and Genius 2.0, he's bamboozling venues up and down the country with The Work Of The Devil.

This new show raises the stakes, with Simon's usual excoriating views of a world on fire given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have turned his world upside down in the last year.

A familiar face from Live At The Apollo, Simon has also written and presented five series of the ground breaking economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market on BBC Radio Four.

One of the country's best-loved stand-ups, the sharp-witted veteran is back on tour again and is not to be missed.

