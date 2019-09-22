Sinfonia Viva to serve up a Sunday afternoon family treat for audiences

Sinfonia Viva will take young children and their families on a magical journey across the world at an afternoon performance at Riverside Centre in Pride Park on Sunday, October 26.

After four sell-out years, Viva’s annual interactive family concert will see the welcome return of I Have To Leave My House, which was last performed in Derby in 2013 and now incorporates exciting new futures.

The young audience will join in the adventures of the intrepid hero Mouse who leaves behind the pesky feline menace, Cat, and travels across the globe to different environments including the rainforest, desert, ocean, Antarctic and a big city in search of a new, safe home.

The story has been written by celebrated author Hazel Gould with new music composed by Jack Ross and visuals by Leah Harrison Bailey - all specially-commissioned by Viva as part of its award-winning education and community outreach programme.

Jack Ross and musicians from Sinfonia Viva will be joined at the concert by dance artist David Ogle who will further depict the story with special choreography and the giant screen will feature images from the book.

Suitable for children under seven and their families, the 45-minute show will be fully BSL interpreted by Sarah Gatford and will be followed by various activities for families to join in including some led by STEM Ambassadors from Rolls-Royce which are linked to environments and the different challenges that the planet is currently facing.

Every child will also receive a book of the story and be able to download the music recorded by Viva musicians to enjoy at home.

Tickets cost £6 and £2 for children aged 18 months and under.

