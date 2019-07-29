Sinfonia Viva to star again in gala performance at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Get your tickets now for a night of classical and popular favourites that will end the year in fine style.

The New Year’s Eve Gala is at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on December 31 and is always a well-attended event for all ages.

Join Sinfonia Viva, for an evening of glamour, spectacle and theatricality.

Hear the fourth movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No.7, Handel’s Hornpipe from Water Music, Offenbach’s Can-Can, Saint-Saëns’s Danse Macabre, tunes from the ever-popular Johann Strauss, plus well-loved show tunes and much more.

The concert features the multi-award winning soprano and recent resident soloist at Cologne Opera House, Aoife Miskelly.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

