Slade and Toploader to headline the fifth The Eyes Have It Music Festival in Duffield next month

There’s a musical feast of fun in store for all the family over the first weekend of July at the fifth Eyes Have It Music Festival in Duffield, writes Claire Spencer.

The always popular festival takes place in the beautiful setting of Eyes Meadow in Duffield, from July 5 to 7.

Here, in a bend of the River Derwent which cuts a silver swathe through lush meadows, backed with tree-lined escarpments standing sentry-straight with a grandstand view from Duffield Bank on the other side of the river, is where it will all be at.

Last year’s weekend boasted the likes of Showaddywaddy, Hazel O’Connor and Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam, and the headliners this year will be sure to bring delight to young and old alike.

You can expect everyone to be dancing in the moonlight to Friday’s headline act, Toploader (pictured). On Saturday, there’s a treat for fans of glam rock, with Mud 2 and Slade (main picture) headlining, plus the incredible blues of Aynsley Lister (pictured) earlier in the afternoon, while on Sunday there’s Ska Wars, The Climax Blues Band and the splendidly named Slambovian Circus of Dreams, all the way from New York City.

You can also try your hand at djembe drumming with the amazing Tribal Vibes.

Toploader

The full weekend line-up offers a host of other bands to suit all tastes, both on the wonderful oak carved stage and the marquee stage in the large beer tent, some local, some not so, with the cream of local bands such as The

Raindogs, Littlefield, The Sarah Knight Band and the ever popular Telsen, from Birmingham.

The Gimmee Gimmee Gimmees, who will delight with their renditions of well known ballads done in their inimitable punk style, are making a much-requested return trip from north of the border.

There will be 23 acts in all over the weekend.

Organiser Simon Clark explained: “The festival has grown year on year since 2015 and the fifth will be the best yet. The reaction to last year was immense and this year is much anticipated with festival lovers coming from all parts of the country.

“Tickets sales have been incredible, now the word is out, and there is a limit, so you’re advised to book as soon as you can. I’m really excited about this year’s line up which has already attracted a wide range of festival goers of all ages who can come and enjoy a really laidback experience, and hopefully the sun will have his hat on, just as he has over previous years.”

There will also be a wide range of concessions, with food for all tastes, from burgers and chips and the inevitable ice cream van, to more exotic delights including cartwheel-sized wood fired pizzas made while you wait, as well as, new for this year, Jam Rock, selling tasty West Indian food.

If you get thirsty, the beer tent has a huge selection of real ales, lagers, ciders, prosecco and wines at prices that the local pubs would struggle to match, or if you’re feeling sophisticated there’s a wide range of local gins to

The Eyes Have It Festival is in Duffield from July 5-7.

tickle the taste buds.

If you’re in need of a bit of retail therapy there will be a range of funky stalls, the sort you won’t find on the high street. For example, there’s a guy selling unique clothes and accessories that he sources from Nepal, as well as lots of festival favourites such as unique bespoke jewellery and flower crowns, that were to be seen gracing the head of many a fair lass at last year’s festival.

If you want to stay overnight and gaze at the stars in the wee small hours, you can do that as well, as there’s camping and motorhome spaces available at really sensible prices. However, you need to act sharpish, as spaces are

filling fast.

Of course, no festival would be complete without the people that go there, some who make the effort to dress to impress, and it’s always a joy just to sit in the sun and people watch. It’s such a friendly affair, without a hint of any trouble, that any security men there are sure to have little to do but enjoy the music.

For tickets and full details of the line-ups and other information on the festival, head over to their website by clicking here.

Aynsley Lister photo credit: A.COESNON www.tomapower

Crowd photo credit: Malcolm Locker