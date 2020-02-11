Small Fakers roll out the hits of the Small Faces at Derbyshire gig

Grab this opportunity to see a band which have built up a reputation as the only Small Faces tribute act in the UK when they play in Derbyshire.

The Small Fakers, who play at The Flowerpot in Derby on February 15, have performed with original Small Face Jimmy Winston, who claimed the Fakers were “much better live than the Small Faces were.”

They have also shared a stage with the star band’s original drummer Kenney Jones - who also played with Rod Stewart and The Faces and The Who - when he accompanied the tribute act in a rendition of All or Nothing. He praised the Small Fakers as being “Really great, absolutely spot on.”

Children, siblings and parents of the original band members have declared themselves Fakers fans too, with Ronnie Lane's older brother Stan claiming: “For those who never saw the Small Faces live, the Fakers are as close as you're gonna get.”

The Small Fakers were officially launched 13 years ago at a shindig in London. By the end of that night 200 Small Faces fanatics had been nailed to the wall by the Fakers' debut performance. The band had ripped through 20 tracks, from Whatcha Gonna Do About It to Tin Soldier.

Since then they have played to sell-out audiences in Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Ireland.

In 2011 Small Fakers achieved a 16-date tour of chart-topping album Ogdens Nut Gone Flake, something that the Small Faces never managed to do.

