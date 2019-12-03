Smash hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to Nottingham next year

Musical fans are in for a real treat when hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal next year.

The acclaimed West End musical is coming to the Theatre Royal Nottingham from April 20 to 25, as part of its first UK tour, starring Layton Williams (Bad Education, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Jamie New and Shane Richie (EastEnders) as Hugo / Loco Chanelle.

Both Layton and Shane will be reprising their roles from the West End production.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Shane Richie explained: “I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels! I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I am excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK.”

Jamie Layton in Everbody's Talking About Jamie'''Photo Credit : Johan Persson

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

