Soul Town USA show touring to Derbyshire is packed with million-selling hits

Million-selling hits from the eras of soul and Motown will be performed live in a show which is touring to Derbyshire.

Soul Town USA is packed with classics from Ike and Tina Turner, The Spinners, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Rose Royce, Tavares and The Trammps.

Show promoter Dave Halford, of Artistes International Management, said: “No show brings back the memories better, packing in so many solid-gold hits along the way.”

The soul and Motown production rolls into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, February 23.

Sixty years ago, with soul music still in its infancy, “putting another dime in the record machine” would bring to life a then exclusive selection of classic hits, drawn from pioneering record labels like Stax, Atlantic and Mercury. At the punch of a button a room would fill with the sounds of ground-breaking soul classics like Wonderful World, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Save the Last Dance for Me, Shout and Only You.

Ten years on and the huge volume of Motown hits would have been added to the jukebox playlist. A further decade later and the Philadelphia International’s classy body of work would top the dance hits packed into a now choc-full record playing machine.

Tickets for Soul Town USA cost £25.40 and £23.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

