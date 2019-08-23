Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are heading for Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year

The Joe and Dianne Show is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 18.

Expect music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance in this never-before-seen variety show from Strictly Come Dancing finalists, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.

Together for their first ever joint tour, The Joe and Dianne Show will give audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Joe and Dianne said: “We’re so excited to be presenting a brand new show directly for our fans.”

Photo by Trevor Leighton