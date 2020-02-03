Supergrass, James, Belinda Carlisle are announced for Splendour 2020 in Nottingham

Music legends Supergrass, special guest band James and global pop icon Belinda Carlisle will be performing at Splendour 2020.

Supergrass and James will be playing on the main stage and Belinda Carlisle will be singing on the Confetti stage at Nottingham’s biggest summer party on July 18.

Hailed as one of the most important bands of the 1990s, award-winning Britpop band Supergrass have achieved an unbroken run of five top ten albums, including three platinum sellers - I Should Coco (1995), In It for the Money (1997), and Supergrass (1991). Their albums have generated millions of worldwide sales and spawned ten top 20 singles with Caught By The Fuzz crowned NME and Melody Maker Single Of The Week and ‘Alright’ an international hit.

Throughout the band’s illustrious career they have scored the biggest-selling debut for Parlophone since The Beatles, helicoptered into Glastonbury, toured the world and supported everyone from Blur and Arctic Monkeys to Foo Fighters, Radiohead and The Cure. Superfans will remember their multiple gigs at Rock City throughout the nineties and early noughties.

James will generate plenty of excitement joining Supergrass as the next act confirmed for the main stage. With a career spanning more than three decades, the Mancunian rock band have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and produced a string of huge hits including Come Home, Sit Down, She's a Star and Laid.

The band brought a crowd-pleasing set of classic hits and new material showing their continued relevance when they performed at Splendour five years ago. Since then, they’ve gone on to produce two new UK top ten albums - Girl at the End of the World (2016) and Living In Extraordinary Times’ (2018).

American singer Belinda Carlisle gained worldwide fame as co-founder and lead vocalist of groundbreaking all-female new wave rock band The Go-Go’s. The group achieved worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles and produced international top ten hits including Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got the Beat, all before going their separate ways in 1985.

Belinda went on to have a prolific career as a solo artist regularly selling out stadiums across the UK. With an acclaimed catalogue of timeless pop hits, the gifted and glamorous singer-songwriter is sure to have everyone singing along to songs such as ‘Mad About You’, ‘I Get Weak’, ‘Circle in the Sand’, ‘Leave a Light On’ and the global smash ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth’, which turned Belinda into a superstar.

Supergrass, James and Belinda Carlisle are the first of more than 40 acts announced to perform at the Wollaton Park music festival, with many more artists, comedians and entertainers to be revealed in the coming months.

A standard ticket is £58.85, including a booking fee. VIP packages are also available. Children under 11 will once again be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased from www.splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre. To claim Nottingham City resident discount, a copy of your council tax bill is required.