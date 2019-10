Legendary rock band The Icicle Works will be celebrating 35 years of the Mercury Prize-nominated artist Ian McNabb when they play in Derby.

The group will be performing at The Flowerpot on October 25.

Expect to hear hits such as Nirvana, Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream), Love Is A Wonderful Colour, Hollow Horse and Understanding Jane.

Tickets £21, available from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.

