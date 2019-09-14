The Lovely Bones to hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

A stage adaptation of hit novel The Lovely Bones can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from September 24 to 28.

This will be a Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Royal and Derngate Northampton, Northern Stage co-production in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Written by Alice Sebold, The Lovely Bones has been adapted for the stage by Bryony Lavery.

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school.

There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead.

Now she can only observe while her family manage their grief in their different ways. Her father Jack is obsessed with identifying the killer. Her mother Abigail is desperate to create a different life for herself. And her sister Lindsey is discovering the opposite sex with experiences that Susie will never know.

Susie is desperate to help them and there might be a way of reaching them…

Alice Sebold’s novel is a unique coming-of-age tale that captured the hearts of readers throughout the world. With a talented cast, incredible set design and a soundtrack combining 70s favourites with original music, this production brings her vision to life in an exciting, emotional and uplifting theatrical experience.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith