The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera will delight cinema fans in live screenings of eight productions

Experience the magic of top ballet and opera performances at cinemas near where you live.

Cinema fans can watch the best of The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera in eight live cinema screenings this year.

From exciting new productions such as Fidelio featuring world-class operatic talent to world premieres including The Dante Project, and classics such as Swan Lake, there’s something for everyone.

Audiences are never far from a Royal Opera House production, with 600 UK cinemas showing the live and encore performances.

Here is the programme:

The Royal Ballet’s The Cellist/Dances at a Gathering, live on Tuesday, February 25 at 7.15pm, encore on Sunday, March 1 at 2pm. Cinema audiences can enjoy a double bill: a world premiere by Cathy Marston (The Cellist) based on the life and career of cellist Jacqueline de Pré, followed by five-time Tony Award-winner Jerome Robbins’s elegant Dances at a Gathering set to a sparkling Chopin score.

Jonas Kaufmann who will perform in Fidelio.

The Royal Opera’s Fidelio, live on Tuesday, March 17, at 7.15pm and encore on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm. Some of opera’s finest talent, including international superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann and rising star soprano Lise Davidsen, take to the stage in Beethoven’s only opera, conducted by The Royal Opera’s Music Director Antonio Pappano.

The Royal Ballet’s Swan Lake, live on Wednesday, April 1 at 7.15pm and encore on Sunday, April 5 at 2pm. See the whole company in action as The Ro

To find your nearest cinema and book tickets visit www.roh.org.uk/cinemas

Artists of The Royal Ballet in Swan Lake.