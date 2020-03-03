Three of the best in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's concert this weekend

Don't miss Nottingham Symphony Orchestra's latest concert, which can be enjoyed on Saturday, March 7.

Taking place at the city’s Albert Hall venue, the latest performance in the orchestra’s busy 2019-2020 season will be conducted by Derek Williams and will feature two audience favourites plus the rare chance to hear an attractive work that deserves to be far better known in this country than it currently is.

Midvinter is a rhapsody on traditional Swedish tunes, written in 1907 by Sweden’s leading composer of the time, Wilhelm Stenhammar.

Packed full of folk stylings and catchy melodies, it is a charming work full of interesting features that will get the concert off to a fine start.

The main piece in the first half is Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto, one of the most popular works of its kind in the repertoire. If you’re a fan of Morecambe And Wise, you’ll definitely know the beginning of the concerto!

It features the return of the popular pianist Beate Toyka as the soloist.

The second half is given over to Sibelius’s ever-popular Fifth Symphony, including the memorable tune in the finale that was famously inspired by the sight of 16 swans in flight over the composer’s home in Finland. It is one of the most popular and widely performed pieces by Sibelius.

For more on the concert, which gets under way at 7.30pm