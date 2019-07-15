Tickets for this weekend’s Splendour festival in Nottingham have now sold out

Tickets have now completely sold out for Saturday’s Splendour festival.

A total of 25,000 tickets have been sold for what is the fastest-selling Splendour to date and there will be no tickets available on the gate.

Now in its 11th year, Splendour is a firm favourite with thousands of people who return each year.

This year’s festival is at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park on Saturday, July 20.

The festival features some of the biggest acts in Splendour’s history, with headliners Manic Street Preachers and The Specials, as well as Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints set to perform.

George Akins, DHP Family owner, said: “This is set to be the best Splendour to date, with tickets selling out at record speed a whole week before the festival.

“The reaction to the line-up has been overwhelming. Now, with the festival fast-approaching, we’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure it’s better than ever.

“Splendour continues to go from strength to strength. Not only is it a great day out to see some of the biggest artists we’ve ever had, it’s also a great platform for local artists to perform in front of a huge audience.

“This year’s sales demonstrate the significance of the festival to the local community and cements Splendour’s position as one of the biggest and best festivals in the East Midlands.”

Craig Chettle, CEO of Confetti Media Group, added: “Our backstage crews are in the final stages of prepping for Saturday and it is fantastic to see our student acts will be performing to a full capacity crowd. We are looking forward to an amazing day.”

The line-ups for each stage are:

Main Stage: 12.30pm Remy; 1.30pm Rob Green; 2.30pm Barns Courtney; 3.30pm The Slow Readers Club; 4.30pm Louisa; 5.30pm Rag ‘n’ Bone Man; 7pm The Specials; 9pm Manic Street Preachers

Confetti Stage: 12noon Ava Saint; 1pm Bria; 2pm Do Nothing; 3pm The Coronas; 4pm The Rifles; 5pm Ash; 6.30pm Roland Gift (FYC); 8.15pm All Saints

Courtyard Stage: 12.30pm Camille Christel; 1.30pm Laurie Illingworth; Re Teu 2.30pm; 3.30pm 94 Gunships; 4.30pm Velvet Blush; 5.30pm Megatrain; 6.30pm Esther Van Leuven; 7.30pm Mid November; 8.30pm My Pet Fauxes.

Comedy Stage: Compere is Andy Robinson. 2pm Nathan Caton; 3pm Sean Heydon; 4pm Vince Atta; 5pm Roger Monkhouse; 6pm Suzy Bennett

Fringe Stage: 12noon Yoga and Mindfulness session; 1pm Spoken Word with Stephen & Friends; 2pm Salsa with Salsa Bae; 3pm Rhymes Against Humanity; 4pm Mrs Green; 5.15pm The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Plans for Splendour 2020 will be announced later in the year.

Crowd photo credit: Splendour Festival