Tickets now on sale for some spectacular Derby Feste 2019 events

Tickets are available now for two special performances at this year’s Derby Festé on September 27 and 28.

Dutch company Close-Act Theatre will make a welcome return on both evenings.

Malaya is a magnificent interactive street theatre production that will transform Bass’s Recreation Ground into a futuristic journey in time on Saturday evening.

Malaya originates from the language of the Inca’s which means 'destination'. Silver creatures guide the audience into a mythical dream world of grotesque images, fire, light

and sounds.

Huge birds fly around and where stilt- walkers chase each other with fire surrounded by giant metal carts with an imposing helium balloon looming overhead.

To whet the appetite for the production, Close-Act will give visitors a sneak preview of the magnificent giant characters on the Friday evening as they parade through the St Peter's Quarter

and Cathedral Quarter free of charge – finishing in the Market Place at 9pm.

Meanwhile award-winning Catalan circus company Los Galindos will perform UduL in a small yurt erected on Cathedral Green with four one-hour shows – afternoon and early

evening - across both days.

Close-Act are pictured in action

The four-strong cast portray a range of emotional and physical confrontations through circus-style acrobatics, trapeze and contemporary dance with the 90-strong audience seated

around the centre stage.

The theme of Derby Festé this year is Space, Moon & Tides and all the other performances are free of charge.

Derby Festé is produced and presented by Déda, Derby LIVE, QUAD and Derby Theatre in association with the Without Walls Touring Network Partnership – a project that takes

world-class UK outdoor arts to parks, square and high streets across England.

The family-friendly event has been a key feature in the Derby festivals calendar for the past 13 years – attracting more than 30,000 visitors and featuring dance, contemporary circus,

music and comedy street entertainment from across Europe.

It is funded by Arts Council England and Derby City Council with sponsorship from Derby Cathedral, University of Derby, Cathedral Quarter and Intu Derby.

Tickets for both Malaya and UduL are available now at the Déda box office on 01332 370911. For more on performance at this year's event, you can click here.

