Tickets on general sale on July 12 to see Liam Gallagher’s new tour dates at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a major UK tour, including a show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on November 18 and one at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Tuesday, November 26.

Tickets to see the star in action at the venues will go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 12.

His debut UK arena tour saw all 100,000 tickets sell out within a morning, while all 40,000 tickets for his Finsbury Park show were snapped up within minutes.

Fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not. from Liam’s official store will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets which opens at 9am on Wednesday, July 10 and continues until the general sale commences

Liam Gallagher’s eagerly anticipated second album Why Me? Why Not is shaping up to be one of the album events of the year when it’s released on September 20 on Warner Records.

Tickets for the Nottingham gig are on sale from 9am on July 12 and you can click here for more on how to get hold of them. You will also be able to obtain them via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

For the Sheffield date, tickets will be available by clicking here from 9am on July 12 or by calling the booking hotline on 0114 256 56 56.

