Tickets to see Emeli Sandé at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall will go on sale on June 14

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 14, to see multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé on her latest tour when she comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 10.

Her much-anticipated third album Real Life is set for worldwide release on September 13 on Virgin/EMI. and she will be touring to promote it.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 14, at 9am, and will available by clicking here.

Recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery, Real Life marks a brand-new chapter and with it a bold, confident and fearless new sound.

It’s an extraordinary album and emblematic of an artist emerging defiant and powerful. Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, the vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence.

With all lyrics written by Emeli and working with the likes of Salaam Remi, James Poyser and Troy Miller, who produced every song, the album’s 11 tracks act as warm balm for anyone looking for positivity.

With more than 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold including three number one UK singles and more than six million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry recently and captured the heart of the nation.

Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013.

