Tina Turner tribute show set to wow audience this weekend at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tina Turner fans won’t want to miss the hit tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It? at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on Saturday, June 29.

This is the joyous new show celebrating the music of the hugely acclaimed performer.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, this is the ultimate tribute concert to one of the most iconic and loved musical artists of our generation.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by Elesha Paul Moses supported by full ten-piece live band.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.