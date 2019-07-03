Top comic Rob Beckett is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Comedian Rob Beckett, the Mouth of the South, is embarking on a stand-up tour of the UK and Ireland in October.

Wallop! will see him perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 6, and Friday, November 8.

Besides hosting BBC One’s All Together Now and being team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Rob has appeared on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo and Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, and Sky’s A League of Their Own.

You can hear him on Dave’s podcast The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith, and he has joined his pal Romesh Ranganathan in Sky’s Rob and Romesh Vs.

Rob is also the unmistakable voice of Channel 4’s Celebs Go

Dating and he hosted this year’s Comic Relief and last year’s Children in Need.

A leading stand-up comedian, his live performances are not to be missed. The first Nottingham date is sold out but you can click here for ticket availability on the second date.

Photo by Matt Crockett