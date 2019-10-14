Top TV drama Band Of Gold begins UK stage tour at Nottingham Theatre Royal early next year

Band Of Gold hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal from January 14 to 18.

See the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s multi award-winning ITV series, starring Gaynor Faye, Shayne Ward and Laurie Brett.

Band of Gold – the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s multi award-winning ITV series that was one of the most watched shows in television history – will embark on a UK tour in 2020, opening at the Theatre Royal Nottingham.

Prior to that, Band of Gold will make its world premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre on Thursday, November 28.

Band of Gold was the groundbreaking crime drama that captivated more than 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV.

This nail-biting, murderous thriller features a star-studded cast.

Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor.

It tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again.

First aired on ITV in March 1995, Band of Gold starred (amongst others) Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton.

The groundbreaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo of Kay Mellor by Ben Blackall