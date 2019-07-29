Trevor Horn hits the stage at Royal Concert Hall this weekend

The music producer extraordinaire and chart-topping performer Trevor Horn will be performing a gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on August 3.

Horn gained international acclaim following his 1979 hit single Video Killed The Radio Star, written with his band The Buggles.

The track was a worldwide success, reaching number one in the singles charts in 16 different countries.

He has since worked as a top music producer with the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Pet Shop Boys, Seal and Robbie Williams among many others.

During the course of his career, Trevor has won three BRIT Awards, a Grammy and an Ivor Novello Award. He was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011 for his services to the music industry and is touring with his live band.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

