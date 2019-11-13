Twist to traditional tale of Macbeth in Belper Players’ production

Belper Players will present a new play which turns the traditional story of Shakespeare’s Macbeth on its head.

Ross, which opens tonight (Wednesday) and runs until Saturday, November 16, has been written and directed by Jeff Moule.

Jeff’s creation looks at the events of the original play through the eyes of a minor character, whose name gives the new work its title.

In Shakespeare’s version, Ross is a fellow soldier with Macbeth, and witnesses his comrade’s rise to power as a blood-thirsty, paranoid King. He watches much of the action, but says very little.

This new play gives him a voice and puts him at the heart of the action in a way that challenges the audience’s traditional understanding of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

Ross is performed in blank verse, echoing the spirit of the original without being a parody. It also draws on historical sources about the real Macbeth. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without some witches.

The play will be staged at The Strutt Centre, Belper, with performances starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and £8 concessions (first night only) and are available from www.belperplayers.com or by calling 07544 374088.

READ THIS: Stately homes you must visit in Derbyshire.