Vote for one of finalists in Local Artist Amplified competition for act to play in same concert as Rita Ora

Five Derbyshire acts are in with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on the main stage ahead of the headliners Rudimental and Rita Ora at Derby Sound.

The biggest pop concert to hit the area this summer will take place at the Pattonair County Ground – home of Derbyshire County Cricket Club – on August 3.

In partnership with Derby Sound Community Radio, the Local Artist Amplified competition called for entries from unsigned artists in or from Derby and Derbyshire.

Featuring Rudimental, Rita Ora, The Vamps and Rak-Su, Derby Sound promises to bring Derby to the forefront of the music scene this summer. The lucky winner will step out on stage to screaming crowds for an unforgettable experience.

Judges from D-Hive Ltd and Derby Sound Community Radio Station met to review the entries and five shortlisted acts will now go forward to a public vote, which was launched on a special live radio show on Monday.

More than 1,000 votes were cast within hours of the live show launch. Votes can be made by clicking here until 9.15pm on Sunday, June 23.

Charlotte Bettson

The finalists are:

Charlotte Bettson, 20, is Derbyshire born and bred, and she writes and sings catchy pop music, with lyrics that people can really relate to. She has already performed various gigs across England and has played in front of, and been praised by, Roy Wood from Wizzard, as well as an ex-manager of some big names such as Tom Jones. Her debut single Lonely Nights launched in March.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be in the final five,” says Charlotte. “I feel grateful and privileged as it apparently took an entire day for the judges to make their decision because the entries were so strong! I hope to be the winner because this is my calling and it’s the career I have truly wanted my whole life, the thing I love most, so I will grab this opportunity with both hands to get even further!”

Frank Hunter Trio is an alternative indie three-piece power trio hailing from Derbyshire, made up of Frank Hunter, Joe Lammond and Theo Kay. Performing all across the UK, the band fuses elements of rock, jazz, funk and pop into their powerful and dynamic live performances. They have played at the Y Not Festival and at local live music hotspots The Hairy Dog and The Venue. Their new release Sleeping Through The Storm won them a spot in the final five. Frank said: “We’re overwhelmed to be in the final five, especially to be considered among four other amazing artists. We really hope that people just love the music as much as we do, and if they vote for us to win, we can’t wait to share the live experience with them!”

Frank Hunter Trio

Kirby is a 19 year old singer. Influenced by Jessie J, Beyonce, Rihanna and more recently Anne-Marie, she impressed the judges on TV talent show The Voice in 2018. She independently released her self-written debut EP titled Miss

Independent in July 2018 and has just released her new single So Cool.

She explained: “I feel amazed to have this opportunity to be in the final five! This is something I could only dream of doing! And to be the winner would be amazing! This is an experience of a lifetime! I love the line-up and really look up to the likes of Rita Ora and Rudimental so performing on the same stage as them would honestly be a dream come true! I have an EP coming out this July, all self written by me, and I would love to perform this to the crowd of Derby.”

Luke Wall, 21, released his first body of work this year. He has been playing since the age of 15 and has gigged at local music haunts like The Orange Tree and Ryan’s Bar. His four-track EP is called Red Shoes and it’s on all music platforms including iTunes.

Kirby

On receiving the news he said: “Thank you for shortlisting me to the final five. Never in a month of Sundays did I think I’d make it this far. All the acts are so good, me and all the boys out of the Frank Hunter Trio are really good mates and we often play together, so there’s some healthy competition there!”

The Half Eight band members Ollie, Charlie and James met at school and began writing songs together and soon after formed The Half Eight. They rehearse, write and record their music in Derby. They have already performed across the UK alongside artists such as Professor Green, Fleur East, Toploader, Slade and Bob Geldof, and their catchy pop-rock sound has drawn a loyal following of fans known as ‘the Eighters’.

“We’re so unbelievably excited to have reached the final five, and we’re very grateful to have been selected” says James, who lives in Derby, “It would genuinely be a dream come true to win. Ever since we began writing music together at school, we always hoped we’d be able to play our music to large crowds like our idols. We’ve always written stadium-rock driven pop/rock music because one of the best things about a concert is that feeling of engaging

with a crowd, where the audience clapping in time with the drums, and singing along with the words all become part of the song. To be able to take the participation part of our music up to such a large scale would be amazing”.

The vote will close and the winner will be announced live on-air on a special Derby Sound community radio show from 9pm-10pm on Sunday.

In addition to the winner’s performance on-stage, shortlisted artists and runners-up will get airplay on the PA system at the festival and on Derby Sound community radio, showcasing the local music scene and enabling local artists to get their music in front of a large audience.

Luke Wall

Tickets for Derby Sound are on sale now via all major ticketing agents – visit www.derby-sound.co.uk for more information.

