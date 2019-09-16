Winner Stacey Dooley is among the Strictly Come Dancing stars coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will waltz its way to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 4 and 5 - and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Fans will be delighted to hear that Strictly favourite and 2018 TV show winner Stacey Dooley is returning to host the tour for the first time.

Tickets for this show go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 20.

Stacey will be joined on stage by a selection of celebrities and professional dancers from the much awaited 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show. Judging and casting announcements will be made over the coming months.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Stacey Dooley said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective! I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast. I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!”

Arena audiences can expect to enjoy an unmissable evening of dance entertainment filled with colour, excitement and humour. Showcasing all the amazing choreography and live music that Strictly is known for, audiences will experience a host of breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them reeling and roaring for more. Recreating the glitz, glamour and magic seen on the TV, this show is undoubtedly a must-see spectacle for fans and families up and down the country.

The tour will include a Relaxed Performance for the first time ever in Nottingham only for fans who require a more relaxed atmosphere. More details will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, September 20, with prices starting from £31.44. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. You can also call 0843 373 3000 or get them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

You can click here or click here for more stories.