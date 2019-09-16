Woodland Festival brings fun for all the family this weekend to Elvaston Castle Country Park

They’re back! Vikings and Arbor the giant tree puppet are returning to Derbyshire County Council’s Woodland Festival following their popular debut last year.

Now in its 19th year, the event is taking place at Elvaston Castle Country Park on Saturday and Sunday (September 21-22).

The Vikings of Middle England recreate a Viking village and its inhabitants.

Meet villagers like the blacksmith, the farmer, the musician, the chandler, the woodworker and many more.

Visitors can have a go at some of their crafts and find out what common ailments the villagers had and how they were treated. Watch their live combat, get to handle some of the weapons and try on the armour

Arbor, an incredible 18-foot-tall puppet, part man part tree, will go walkabout among the festival audience, telling stories and will have saplings for some visitors to take home to plant and nurture their own trees. An engaging and magical bit of puppetry.

Leading craft experts will be giving visitors the chance to see and have a go at traditional and contemporary crafts including:

• Hurdle making

• Handcrafted digeridoos

• Contemporary and traditional chairs

• Chainsaw carving

• Horse Logging

• Pole lathe turning

• Fan Bird and Spoon carving

• Willow and basket weaving

• Clog, barrel and oar makers

There are many more things to see including working horses, demonstrations of woodland crafts, have a go sessions, campfire cooking and Green Man songs and storytelling plus gifts, food and furniture stalls.

Stalls at the festival will be selling bespoke gifts, craft items, textiles and timber products. Many of the items would make unique Christmas presents.

Dogs are welcome on leads. The festival is from 10am to 5pm.

