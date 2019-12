Blues-rock duo Woolley & Archer play their Christmas gig at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 11.

Alan Woolley & Leavon Archer have been playing venues and festivals over the last 15 years and have gained a reputation as one of the hottest live shows on the circuit.

Armed with just two guitars, vocals and a harmonica, their show is a cocktail of musical talents. At this show they will be joined by the percussive talents of Giles Henshaw. Free admission.