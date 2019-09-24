World premiere of Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

The world premiere production of Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet will be at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from October 1 to 5, as part of a UK tour.

The production is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne’s trademark storytelling, Britain’s brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company for this production.

As part of New Adventures’ ambition to support, the next generation of onstage talent, Romeo And Juliet will feature the finest emerging male and female dancers from around the UK.

Romeo And Juliet is directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with his entire New Adventures associate artistic team: Etta Murfitt, associate artistic director, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston; lighting by Paule Constable; sound by Paul Groothuis; and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live at every venue by The New Adventures Orchestra, conducted by Brett Morris.

For more performance details and information on ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Johan Persson