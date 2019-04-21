Young talent galore as Derby Theatre hosts National Theatre Connections festival again

Derby Theatre is again hosting National Theatre Connections, an exciting festival for young people aged 11 – 25, which celebrates and showcases youth talent across the UK.

It comes to the venue from May 1 to 4.

Each year, the National Theatre commissions high profile and up-and-coming writers to create new plays for performance by young companies all over the country.

The venue is thrilled to be welcoming seven talented young companies in the region to perform at the festival.

Connections 2019 will see Derby Theatre become a vibrant artistic hub where young people will take over the building.

On offer throughout the week will be the chance for young people to see their peers perform and

participate in a wide range of events and exciting workshops led by leading creative professionals.

Call the box office on 01332 593939 for tickets or click here for more details.

