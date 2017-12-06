Friday, December 8

Sack Sabbath. Tribute to Black Sabbath. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Local Heroes. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Jaimi Faulkner. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Who’s Next. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Charlie Speed. The Last Post, Derby.

Four Muppeteers. Tiffany Lounge, Midland Road, Derby.

Saturday, December 9

Aynsley Lister. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Wonder Whys. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Sunflower Thieves, Joseph Knight, Laurie Illingworth. Queens Head, Belper.

The Porkys. Old Whittington Miners Socal Club.

Bad Language. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Lotte Te Vay. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Firewire. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Clone Roses and Smiths Ltd. The Venue, Derby.

The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Silk Cut. Brimington Social Club.

Kick ‘n’ Rush comedy skiffle band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lil Roosters. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Houghton Weavers. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Spirit of the Sixties. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Strange Days. Inn The Middle, Langley Mill.

Hiltons. Chequers, Breaston.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilberts, Buxton.

Sunday, December 10

Marv White hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

The Inflations. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Mahogany Newt. Clowne Community Centre.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tuesday, December 12

Harris Nixoon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.FreeWheelin. The Robin, Devonshire Drive, Mickleover.

Wednesday, December 13

Him ‘n’ Her. Brimington Social Club.

Thursday, December 14

Chantel McGregor. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Alex Spacie’s open mic night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sue & Rob. Last Post, Derby.