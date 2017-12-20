Friday, December 22

Rock, Stock & Gavel. Charity Christmas bash in aid of Ashgate Hospice. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Angry Jesters. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

The Lost Days. Clowne Community Centre.

Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Rip It Up. The Eclipse, High Street, Loscoe.

Flash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Dark Lightning. Royal Oak, Westwood,

Saturday, December 23

The Zedz. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kat Pierce. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Marshall Law. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Crack. The George & Dragon, Belper.

Fleetwood Bac. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Roar. Brimington Social Club.

Facsimile. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Groundhog Days. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.

Jonathen Carrol. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Speedwell Inn, Staveley.

Backline. King William IV, Milford, Belper.

Motown Mikey. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Sunday, December 24

David Bryden. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Elliott Peters. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Rattled. Pop and rock covers. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Madeline Roberts. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Lindsay Dracass. Brimington Social Club.

Itchycoo. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.

Karen Starr. Alfreton Town FC, North Street, Alfreton.

Velvet Souls. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.

Swear Box. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Dark Lightning. Miners Arms, Clipstone.

Tuesday, December 26

Jamie Mallender’s Swear Box (rock version). The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Louie Stephens. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Are You Experienced? Jimi Hendrix tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Adam Press. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

The Modest. The Boundary Inn, South Normanton.

Teresa Knowles. Brimington Social Club.

Dark Lightning. Rugby Club, Stocksbridge.

Wednesday, December 27

Arizona festive blowout. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Wonder Whys. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Miners Arms, Alfreton

The Rattlers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Deano and Barber. Acoustic performance. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Thursday, December 28

The Stones. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Rollin’ Stoned. The Flowerpot, Derby.